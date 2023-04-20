Renovating and upgrading facilities at Levi Jackson Park was a major point of discussion among board members and staff of the London City Tourism Commission on Monday.
Parks Director Ben Sizemore told commissioners that the filter for the swimming pool was another expense that needs to be dealt with before the pool is set to open on Memorial Day weekend.
The pool was a major source of expenditures last year with new drain lines, incoming pipes, paint and lining of the pool and other expenses. Now this year, the pool will require a new filter pump. Sizemore explained that the renovations/repairs/upgrades last year were quite expensive so administrators chose to wait it out before purchasing a new filter. But now is the time - especially since one of the bidding companies cannot get the filter in before the pool is set to open.
"Mr. Weaver gave us a bid but the filter is 22 weeks out," Sizemore said. "That doesn't give us enough time to get it in before the pool is supposed to open."
Purchasing the filter locally would alleviate part of that problem, with Sizemore adding that doing the work with current employees would cut the costs "substantially."
Board member Lois McWhorter said she advocated spending the money now to keep the pool open this summer.
"This is an activity for many families and an economical means for many of them," she said. "This is the only public pool around here and we do bring in people from other towns. It might seem like spending a lot of money right now, but it will be worth it in the long run."
The current filter system, Sizemore added, is the original one from renovations and repairs made in 1998 - thus, a long life for the filter.
City tourism director Chris Robinson added that purchasing a new filter had been discussed last year when leaks in aging pipes were discovered.
"We chose to not replace it with all the other expenses and see how long it would last," he explained. "It blew at the end of the summer."
With that, board members voted to rescind the bid for the filter and seek other sources for a filter so the pool can be opened on schedule over Memorial Day weekend. The pool remains open from the May holiday until Labor Day weekend, historically.
Robinson also presented good news regarding the London Community Center, which is now booking through mid-2024. Earlier this year, the London City Council ended the lease with the tourism commission overseeing operations of the community center with commissioners being told not to book any events for 2024.
Mediation between the council, Mayor Randall Weddle and tourism officials have resulted in an extension of the operations of the community center until June 2024. Brittany Cradic, director of the community center, said that news had gone over well with many of the patrons who utilize the meeting place for events.
Cradic added, however, that the building inspector and fire chief had checked the community center and informed her that some upgrades were needed. The Community Center was renovated and opened in the late 1990s and some updates are necessary in the original design to comply with current fire and safety codes.
Other projects overseen by the London Tourism Commission were also discussed. Robinson said the Pinnacle Indoor Sports Study was nearly complete and that a draft had been sent. This would define the need/feasibility of such a facility in the London/Laurel area. The amphitheater at Levi Jackson Park was also on the table for discussion. Robinson said the issue with extending/improving the amphitheater lies with the location of power lines immediately across the stage area. That will require any future work to relocate the stage area farther from the power lines.
Fairgrounds planning has hit a snag with the County Extension Office purchasing property to develop their own event space. Robinson said officials still express interest in working with the city and county in developing a multi-purpose building at the Fairgrounds property despite purchasing property for their own use. What that use is has not been announced at this point, although the project is still up in the air until some decision on which organizations will help monetarily with the project.
The Fairgrounds property continues to be a sore spot for tourism commissioners, as several different ideas were presented by the public for possible usage. Robinson said the project was "never intended to be a fully enclosed space" but that the future of the property is dependent on different agencies who will assist in bearing the costs of constructing the facility.
More utilization of the Town Center Park could be achieved with installation of large projector screens that could allow hosting movie night in the summer. Robinson said commissioner Amber Royster had mentioned such a project.
Robinson said projectors had been quoted in 2018 but had since lain dormant since the COVID pandemic delayed completion and usage of Town Center Park until 2021. The projection screen prices, he added, included speakers that would carry sound through the park. Chairman Starr Handy said the projection screen could also be used by organizations utilizing the park for events. The projection screen could also be used at Levi Jackson Park in the future.
Other projects under the parks department include completion of the Scott Rose Foundation playground at the Wellness Park. Sizemore said curbing and a rubber surface has been completed as well as a concrete entrance that complies with ADA (American Disabilities Act) regulations. The Wellness Park is remaining closed while the construction projects are ongoing.
When discussion of purchasing equipment to replace non-functioning vehicles comes up, Commissioner Todd Roberts always suggests leasing vehicles and machinery necessary to maintain the parks and other properties under the Tourism Commission's realm. The need for a half-ton pickup truck to replace an aging model spurred the latest discussion, with Roberts pointing out that leasing vehicles is not only cheaper overall but would allow trade-ins for newer models.
"That's the way most municipalities are going now," he said. "You could get a diesel truck with lights on a two- or three-year lease or a crew cab/flatbed truck with the option to buy. Or you could trade it in and keep a newer model all the time."
With the price of trucks exceeding $50,000, commissioners gave Sizemore and Robinson the go-ahead to get prices and present those at next month's meeting.
Two vacancies for night watchmen are also available, with commissioners authorizing Sizemore to explore the possibilities of utilizing Sheriff's deputies, city officers or a security company for those positions.
While construction is underway on two new shelters near the museum in Levi Jackson Park, Sizemore said the design for a playground area is to be presented next week. Steven Holt, park manager, said some deterioration of existing buildings had been spotted and that the buildings needed pressure washed.
"It's going to be around $20,000 to treat the buildings around the museum and fill the bad spots," he said. "But that would be the first step to stop the deterioration of the buildings there. The museum is important for historic preservation."
Some water drainage issues near the Ranger's Retreat near the park office prompted a discussion of installing some small cabins along that area as Airbnb rentals that could generate revenue from visitors.
Roberts again pushed the idea, stating that he had stayed in the "little houses" at Pigeon Forge.
"Clayton Mobile Homes has them at Pigeon Forge. They have a porch, bunk beds and sleep eight," he said. "That's what I always get when I go the Pigeon Forge. We could install some of those and rent them out."
Spots for those small units are available in the rear of the campground area, although Chairman Handy said utility installation could be a problem. Sizemore and Holt will look into the possibilities for that project.
