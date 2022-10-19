A Corbin woman remains in critical condition after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 75 on Thursday night.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, the incident occurred at 10:41 p.m. near the 34-mile marker when a 2016 Freightliner commercial vehicle operated by Luis Gurdarrama-Fernandez of Illinois hit a female who was in the roadway.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Billi McVay of Corbin. She was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, according to information released late Friday afternoon by Post 11.
A UK spokesperson confirmed that McVay remained in critical condition as of Monday evening.
KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Sgt. Michael Hamblin responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation into the accident. Assisting at the scene were London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Laurel County Fire Department.
