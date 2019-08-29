This plant has no medicinal uses and can’t be eaten but I find it interesting, because it is different from most plants in several ways.
Common dodder spreads by the seeds it produces but after it starts growing it attaches itself to a plant and the roots die. The plant that it is attached to becomes a host plant and the common dodder plant starts growing and winds around other plants attaching itself to them. It can attach itself to several plants and form a large mass of plants before it reaches its maximum growth. It will attach itself to any herbaceous plant and sometimes to woody plant but wherever it grows it forms a mass that is hard to get rid of.
This is a plant with yellow to orange colored stems with no leaves and is covered with clusters of five petaled white flowers that produce from two to four seeds each.
The best way to get rid of dodder is to cath it before it is in bloom and trim the host plant back significantly below where the dodder plant has attached itself to the host plant. If the dodder plant has bloomed but not produced seeds remove the plants and spray with a preemergent hericide, in the spring. You can also plant grass or another plant that will not be able to be a host plant.
Common dodder likes low moist places. It is in the morning-glory family and blooms from June- October. It’s pretty when you find it unless it’s on your property. Then it’s a headache.
