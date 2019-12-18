MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of I-75 northbound and southbound (right lanes) at mile points 29.0 – 34.0 will be closed on Thursday, December 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The lane closures are necessary to allow contractors to perform pothole repair operations. Motorists also need to be aware that the speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone, and double fines will be enforced.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
