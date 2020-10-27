LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- A United States Postal Service employee in Louisville has been charged for willfully obstructing the passage of mail, including absentee ballots, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman announced on Monday.
DeShawn Bojgere, 30, of Louisville, has been charged in a criminal complaint with the delay or destruction of mail, a federal crime.
According to the criminal complaint, sometime between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15, 2020, Bojgere discarded a large quantity of mail, which was found in a construction dumpster. It included 111 general election absentee ballots from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office being mailed to voters to be filled out.
The dumped mail also included approximately 69 mixed class pieces of flat rate mail, 320 second class pieces of mail and two national election campaign flyers from a political party in Florida. An analysis of the mail revealed it was from a single route for one scheduled delivery day.
According to Coleman’s office, Bojgere admitted to special agents with the U.S. Postal Service that he was responsible for discarding the mail in the construction dumpster. He has since been fired.
Copies of the mail were made to retain as evidence, while all the recovered mail was placed back in the mail stream for delivery to its intended recipients.
“Especially in these times, Americans depend on the reliability and integrity of those that deliver the U.S. mail,” Coleman said. “Conduct by postal employees that violates that duty will result in swift federal prosecution.”
If convicted at trial, Bojgere faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release after serving the sentence.
A federal complaint is a written statement of the essential facts of the offense charged and must be made under oath before a United States magistrate judge. The charge set forth in a complaint is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
No trial date has been set yet.
