London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.