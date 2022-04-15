FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – House Bill 3, a multi-faceted piece of pro-life legislation, passed soundly in both the Kentucky House and Senate on Wednesday, overriding a veto issued by Gov. Andy Beshear last week.
The Senate concurred with a House vote that came earlier in the day when they passed the measure with a 31-6 favorable vote late in the evening. All nay votes were cast by Senate Democrats. The House vote was 76-21.
HB 3 addresses the disposal of fetal remains, the regulation of abortion pill dispensation, judicial bypass and parental consent for abortion on minors, abortion complications and abortion incidence reporting in Kentucky. A 15-week abortion ban was added to the bill when it passed in the Senate.
Sen. Morgan McGarvey objected to HB 3 for the lack of exemptions for minor victims of rape and incest, calling the omission “irresponsible.” Two floor amendments exempting sexual abuse survivors from the provisions of the bill failed in both the House and Senate.
“(HB 3) puts child victims of rape in a terrible spot,” McGarvey said.
Sen. Stephen Meredith cast his vote in honor and memory of the more than 60 million babies who have been aborted since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. “This is a stain upon our country,” he said. “It’s our greatest sin. It needs to be reversed.”
“Female children and women will die if you take away access to safe, legal, medical abortion in this state and, unequivocally, that is the intent of this bill,” said Sen. Karen Berg when casting her no vote.
Many pro-life leaders in Kentucky expressed appreciation for the veto override.
“Kentucky Baptists will join me in celebrating our elected leaders who are willing to use their voices to speak on behalf of the unborn by overriding the governor's veto of HB 3,” said Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. “We are grateful when members of the House and Senate represent our values in Frankfort, and we continue to pray for the day when legalized abortion will be abolished in Kentucky.”
Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center, said HB 3 is “good public policy that ensured safeguards for women’s health, elevated the dignity of the unborn, and will save the lives of pre-born babies…we are grateful for all those who voted to uphold HB 3.”
“The General Assembly’s overwhelming veto override on HB 3 proves once again that Kentucky is a pro-life state which cares deeply for the health and safety of mothers and their unborn children,” said David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation, in a news release.
Abortion advocates were swift to condemn the action.
In a joint statement issued minutes after HB 3’s final passage, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the American Civil Liberties Union announced that they will file two separate lawsuits against the bill on behalf of the local Louisville Planned Parenthood affiliate and EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the only two licensed abortion providers in Kentucky.
They intend to sue the Attorney General and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky Thursday morning, asking the court to block the state offices from enforcing the provisions of the law.
The new law, both organizations say, creates “unnecessary abortion requirements while simultaneously making those requirements impossible to comply with,” according to a statement. “Because the law is impossible to comply with, it amounts to a de facto abortion ban, thus violating patients’ federal right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.”
“If this law is not immediately blocked, Kentuckians will be denied their constitutional right to abortion in-state,” said Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project. “The reality is that if the bill isn’t blocked, some pregnant people in Kentucky will be forced to remain pregnant at great physical, emotional, and financial cost to them and their existing families.”
HB 3 has an emergency clause that requires its immediate implementation upon passage. View the full text of the bill here.
