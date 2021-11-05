LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Students for Life of America groups on campuses across the commonwealth used chalk to draw pro-life messages and share resources in the past few weeks.
University of Kentucky
The Pro-Life Wildcats posted pictures of their sidewalk chalking on Instagram, which quickly racked up more than 200 comments and post shares from both pro-life and pro-choice students.
Matthew Burton, president of the student organization, said the level of engagement on social media was new for the group.
“At first, much of this attention was from angry pro-choice students,” Burton said. “Later on, we started seeing many positive and encouraging comments from fellow students and other pro-life groups from other schools.”
Negative comments included “disgusting,” “yikes,” “good thing the rain is coming today to wash away all this misinformation,” and “put that s—t away.” Other comments criticized the pro-life movement for focusing on saving unborn lives instead of those in foster care and accused students of ceasing to care for born children and mothers.
Burton said he believes the foster care and adoption systems are imperfect and should be improved, but that pro-life supporters often aren’t given credit for the work they do in those areas.
“Further, we would argue that just because a preborn child may be faced with hard life circumstances after birth, this doesn’t give us the liberty to choose for them that they have less of a right to life than anyone else,” Burton said.
“When you bring those topics up, it is avoiding the heart of the issue we are addressing,” added Samantha Schultz, vice president of Pro-Life Wildcats. “We exist to promote an end to abortion, not to improve the foster care system, adoption or sex education. These problems don’t detract from the importance and value of our message.”
Within 24 hours, the sidewalk chalked was removed by students who disagreed with the messages. Burton said he wasn’t surprised—and that the group will continue to speak up about the truth of abortion.
“One of the reasons I am passionate about prolife issues is because many of our friends and peers simply do not truly know what abortion is nor how often it is taking place,” Burton added. “If we can bring that information to them, I believe we have the potential to make a big impact.”
University of Louisville
Louisville Students for Life sought to reduce pushback from their pro-choice peers and faculty by providing “an array of resources for students on campus who may be (pregnant) or have a friend who is pregnant and afraid to choose life,” said group president Helene Senn.
“We wrote phone numbers and URLs for local pregnancy resource centers, maternity homes, and the abortion pill reversal (hotline),” Senn said. “We included a few statistics, as well, because there is nothing subjective about resources or statistics.”
The display remained undisturbed for most of the day.
“It took about nine hours for people to try to wash away large portions,” Senn said. “By 5 p.m. anything that said, ‘abortion pill reversal,’ ‘regret your abortion?’ and the phone numbers had been blotted out, but still remained slightly visible.”
Senn is proud of the campus’ overall support and acceptance of the display. Throughout the day, group members observed students and faculty stop and gather around the sidewalk messages. And there were few Senn saw who “shook their heads as they walked across the display.”
“Even if students didn’t agree with the message, they still respected our right to free speech (and) our right as a student organization to chalk to provide resources for families struggling with an unplanned pregnancy.”
Senn said she believes sidewalk chalking has the power to reach students who may not want to talk to the group about their pregnancy, abortion, or thoughts on those issues. And it raises awareness of life-affirming resources for the 86% of people who don’t know where to find those organizations in their community.
“My hope is that they see these resources and call someone who is more qualified to talk with them about their experience,” Senn added. “If we are able to provide mothers and fathers on our campus with the necessary resources to choose life, then maybe we will begin to see more student-parents at the University of Louisville.”
Bellarmine University
Bellarmine Students for Life had their fall chalking event rejected by the school. Vince Ricketts, the president of the group, said Bellarmine “utilized red tape” to block the event.
“They told us that chalking is only allowed to advertise events, referencing a section of the student handbook,” said Ricketts. “We found that to be an interesting rejection given that we’ve seen non-event-related chalk on campus before, including earlier this semester.”
Ricketts added that the Student Activities Center said the event cover image—a chalk drawing of a fetus with the message ‘abortion stops a beating heart’—was “triggering.”
The group is planning an alternative event.
Western Kentucky University Students for Life and Northern Right to Life at Northern Kentucky University prioritized other events this fall, such as a drive-by fundraiser for a local pregnancy center. The groups will likely host a sidewalk chalking event during the spring semester.
