A Pulaski County teenager drowned Saturday afternoon in the Rockcastle River near Bee Rock Trail.
According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, members were advised around 4:47 p.m. by the London-Laurel County 911 Center that an 18-year-old had gone underwater while swimming and did not surface after some time.
The local rescue squad deployed boats and divers to the scene along with Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
After searching the area, Pulaski County divers made a positive find on the body and began recovery.
The identity of the victim was not released by officials initially but family members later identified him as Wyatt Jace Morrissey, 18 of Science Hill.
According to a report by WKYT, Morrissey had been swimming with his brothers and friends.
Funeral services are planned for this Friday.
Also assisting on scene were Laurel County DPS/Emergency Management, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (which is leading the investigation), Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Victory Volunteer Fire Department, Bald Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
