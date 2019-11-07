MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists the railroad crossing at KY 354 (Tobacco Road; mile point 0.596) in Laurel County will be closed beginning Friday, November 8 at 7 a.m., and is expected to re-open at 7 p.m. due to a rail crossing replacement.
Motorists may experience delays. A detour will be provided in an adjacent location.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
