Several ongoing cases of sexual offenses were set for trial last week by Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton.
Jerry Wayne Robinson, 48, of Sharon Court in London, will face a June 7 jury trial from a 2020 indictment charging him with seven counts of third-degree rape, seven counts of third-degree sodomy and six counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance.
The indictment charges Robinson with having sexual intercourse and deviant sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old child from March through August 2020.
In another case, Michael Hunter Rowland, 53, of Timberland Circle in London, is charged with first-degree rape of the child, and was arrested on Oct. 6, 2020. A trial date in the case has been set several times but was delayed.
An April 11 trial was set for 44-year-old Alex Wade Hundley of Hundley Road in London. Hundley was indicted in June last year for third-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a witness, second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree terroristic threatening. The rape charge involves an incident which took place on November 5, 2021, with a 14 year-old child. On March 7, 2022, Hundley then allegedly strangled and threatened the child and intimidated the child as a witness in a court proceeding.
Other cases included:
• A man charged with holding a female against her will and injuring her entered a guilty plea before Caperton last week.
Lonnie Travis Ross, 38, of Bridgestone Road in East Bernstadt, pled guilty to unlawful imprisonment with the assault charge dismissed as part of the plea agreement. In another case, Ross pled guilty to first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The indictment states that on Mar. 27, Ross held a female against her will and struck her in the neck with the butt of a gun as well as head butting her.
• Sheena Deanna Johnson, 39, also known as Sheena Asher, of East Maple Street in London, is set for a jury trial on Feb. 1. She is charged with the July 5 arson of a residence and attempted murder charge for the resident of the home. She is additionally charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Michael Jason Detherage, 39, of Barker Road in London, is set for a Feb. 1 trial on charges of wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest from a June 11, 2021 incident.
• Julie Michelle Biles, 46, aka Julie Michelle Smallwood and Julie Michelle McDaniel, of Barbourville Road in London, pled guilty to several charges and was sentenced in Laurel Circuit Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Biles pled guilty to an amended charge to first-degree fleeing and evading police, on foot and resisting arrest. She was sentenced to serve 12 months in jail, which was probated for 24 months.
• James Robert Weaver, 45, of Braxton Lane in London, pled guilty to first-degree strangulation from a May 2, 2022 incident in which he obstructed the breathing and circulation of a female.
• Jacqueline R. Edgin, 37, of High Point Road in Clarksville, Tenn., is set for sentencing on Feb. 15 after entering a guilty plea to receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 and possession of methamphetamine and Fentanyl on May 28. The stolen property was a 2004 Ford F150 pickup truck. She also pled guilty to first-degree bail jumping and will be sentenced on that case on the same day.
• The trial date for Daniel Keith Boggs, 29, of Paris Karr Road in Keavy, was set aside so Boggs could find a new attorney. Boggs is charged with second-degree burglary of a residence, then strangling and hitting the homeowner, before threatening to kill her. Boggs is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for damaging the property of the victim, as well as second-degree persistent felony offender.
• A man charged with attempted murder of a police officer in 2021 is set for a court date on April 19.
Stacy Obrien Savage, 45, of Blackwater Road in London, is charged with crashing his vehicle into a police officer’s vehicle in an attempt to kill the officer on May 25, 2021. He is additionally charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of wanton endangerment for crashing into a vehicle and endangering the lives and safety of the passengers, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree criminal mischief for damaging a police cruiser, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Eric Glenon McCrary, 42, of Lou Court in London, is set for a pretrial conference on April 19 on charges of impersonating a peace officer and first-degree persistent felony offender. McCrary’s indictment states on July 13, 2020 he posed as a Kentucky State Police officer.
• Keith Allen Tanner, 40, of Pepper Hill Apartments in London, is set for a pretrial hearing on charges of bigamy, forgery and persistent felony offender. Tanner reportedly attempted to marry one woman while still legally married to another woman, and signed the name of another person to a marriage certificate. Tanner has an extensive legal history in Jackson, Laurel, Harlan and Madison counties in Kentucky — with three of those being charges of bigamy. His record indicates that he was convicted of bigamy in Laurel County in 2004, in Madison County in 2014 and in Elkhart, Indiana in 2015. In the Indiana case, he was also charged with providing false information on a marriage license.
