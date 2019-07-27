RECIPE: Naan makes these flatbread dishes flat-out fantastic

If you’ve read my column for a while, you know I am crazy about flatbreads.
What’s not to love? Flatbreads are versatile, quick and easy, and the base is chewy crust.
I always make my flatbread with naan, which is readily available and freezes well — another perk. I keep frozen naan on hand all the time so I can whip up a flatbread in a flash. All my recipes this week take less than 15 minutes to complete.
Flatbreads are great summer options too. Slice one into small pieces and serve it as an appetizer or make a salad and eat the flatbread for dinner. This is a great option if you’re single or there’s just two of you.
While recipes that are laden with cheese can be heavy, these are light. I made a Mediterranean chicken flatbread which is wonderful as an appetizer. The “sauce” is store-bought hummus, topped with rotisserie chicken, green and Kalamata olives, green onion, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and cilantro. If you want to add cheese, I’d recommend goat cheese crumbles. It’s served room temperature or chilled, so it’s refreshing.
I also made a smoked salmon flatbread, which is amazing on a hot night. I cover the toasted naan in spreadable goat cheese and top it with smoked salmon, capers, chives or green onions and horseradish sauce. I found a pepper-encrusted salmon, and that was awesome. You can use a regular smoked salmon if you can’t find pepper-encrusted.
If you need a quick dessert, try my blackberry flatbread with coconut. It’s light and delicious. I simply mix cream cheese, powdered sugar and either vanilla or coconut extract and then spread it over the crust. I top it with fresh blackberries and shredded coconut. It’s a light dessert.
The small naan is the easiest to find, but you can substitute a large crust if you prefer. If you do, you will need to double the toppings. I hope you enjoy the recipes.
Mediterranean chicken flatbread
1 small naan crust
1/3 cup store-bought garlic hummus (or more)
Sprinkle of ground cumin
1/3 cup shredded rotisserie chicken leg or thigh meat
1 small green onion
4 green olives
3 Kalamata olives
1/3 cup diced cucumber
1/4 cup diced tomato
1 tablespoon sliced cilantro
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place naan on a baking sheet or directly on the rack and bake 5 to 7 minutes, until the bottom is crisp but the top it still slightly tender. Remove and cool for 4 minutes.
While the flatbread cooks, shred the chicken and then slice the green onion, using mostly the green part and only a little of the white part. Slice the olives and finely chop the cucumber, tomato and cilantro. Set aside
Spread hummus on the naan. Cover with a light sprinkle of ground cumin. Top with all remaining ingredients, try to evenly distribute them. Slice and serve.
Blackberry coconut dessert flatbread
1 small naan crust
4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon coconut or vanilla extract
1 1/2 tablespoons sweetened shredded coconut
6 ounces of blackberries
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Stir together the cream cheese, powered sugar and vanilla or coconut extract. Stir until smooth.
Place naan on a baking sheet or directly on the rack and bake 5 to 7 minutes, until the bottom is crisp but the top is still slightly tender. Remove and cool for 4 minutes.
Spread cream cheese mixture over naan. Top with shredded coconut. Top with fresh blackberries and serve.
Smoked salmon flatbread
1 small naan crust
4 ounces spreadable goat cheese
4 ounces pepper-encrusted smoked salmon
Juice from half a small lemon
1 1/2 tablespoons capers
2 tablespoons chopped chives or green onion
Horseradish sauce to drizzle
Note: If you cannot find spreadable goat cheese then bring a log of chevre to room temperature and use it. You could also substitute 3 to 4 ounces of whipped cream cheese at room temperature. I would add a sprinkle of onion salt if you’re using cream cheese.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place naan on a baking sheet or directly on the rack and bake 5 to 7 minutes, until the bottom is crisp but the top is still slightly tender. Remove and cool for 4 minutes.
Squeeze lemon over the smoked salmon and set aside.
Spread goat cheese over the naan. Break the salmon into chunks and spread it over the flatbread. Sprinkle with capers, chopped onion or chives and then drizzle the entire flatbread with horseradish sauce. Serve immediately.
Juliana Goodwin is author of “Rotisserie Chicken Queen: 50 Fabulous Recipes That Start With Rotisserie Chicken.” If you have a question concerning a recipe, email her at julianalovesfood23@gmail.com Please put “recipe” in the subject line.
