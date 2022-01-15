FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky will receive an estimated $438 million over the next five years as part of the Federal Highway Administration’s largest bridge formula program in American history, made possible by the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Congressman John Yarmuth.
The Bridge Formula Program funding can be used to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect, and construct highway bridges throughout Kentucky, as well as “off-system” bridges that are not on the federal-aid highway system, Yarmuth said on Friday.
The Louisville Democrat calls the award an enormous win for the people of Kentucky.
“We have more than 1,000 bridges that are designated as being in poor condition, but with this record-breaking investment we will be able to make critically needed repairs that will not only improve our infrastructure but will also create good jobs here in the Commonwealth,” he said.
This program does not fund major bridge projects like the Brent-Spence Bridge. Kentucky will be able to compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and $15 billion of national funding in the law dedicated to megaprojects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.
In his budget, Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed allocating several hundred million in state funds to gain a federal match to build a toll-free companion to the Brent Spence Bridge, as well as the I-69 Ohio River Bridge between Henderson and Evansville, as well as completing the project to make the Mountain Parkway four lanes for its entire length.
“Previous administrations tried but failed to enact comprehensive reform,” Yarmuth stated, “which is why I’m so proud to have worked with President Biden and my colleagues in Congress to get this transformational infrastructure bill across the finish line. I look forward to working closely with Gov. Beshear, transportation officials, and local leaders as these projects are prioritized and these much-needed improvements are made.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes an incentive for states to direct the new Bridge Formula Program funds to off-system bridges owned by a county, city, town, or other local agency. While states normally must match federal funding with up to 20 percent state or local funding, the guidance issued by the Federal Highway Administration notes that federal funds can be used for 100 percent of the cost of repairing or rehabilitating such locally owned off-system bridges.
You can read more about the program here.
