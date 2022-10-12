Fighting addiction is a challenge, but Adam Larkin’s positive comeback continues to present new opportunities.
The recovered addict has launched a clothing line, GITT Apparel; organized a Recovery awareness event last month, is one of 40 Kentuckians involved with this year’s Bright Leadership of Kentucky — which focuses on entrepreneurship; and has now secured a consulting and community liaison job with one of the recovery facilities involved in the recovery awareness event.
Ironically enough, Larkin began his new position with New Hope Counseling & Recovery on the last day of September — the month of awareness of addiction recovery and just three weeks after the recovery event was held.
For Larkin, the opportunity was yet another positive measure for recovery.
“This all came about because of the recovery celebration we did in September,” Larkin said. “This is another opportunity to be involved in the community and let people know that help and resources are available.”
As Consultant and Community Liaison and Social Media Marketing manager at New Hope, Larkin will continue his mission to bring awareness of the successes of recovering addicts and their personal triumphs. Having been there himself, Larkin is more than aware of the negative stigma of addiction and those who seek a positive life after recovery.
“My goals with New Hope is to bring a strong social media presence to their counseling and recovery, to get more involved in the community and let people know that help is available,” he said.
New Hope deals with both mental health and addiction — which are sometimes related. It offers intensive outpatient therapy. For Larkin, helping those who have walked the same steps that he has and encouraging them to seek positive avenues is vital to his mission of hope.
“I want to change the stigma of addiction and see people working productively,” he said. “I’m consulting, started a clothing line, and am trying to inspire others who are in the same position I was once in.”
Larkin became addicted to pain medication following a car accident in which his best friend was killed. For 17 years, he lived the life of an addict before finally breaking away and getting involved in a recovery program here in London.
Now sober for three years, he has proven that productivity is possible. He has 58,000 followers on Facebook and is one of 40 Kentuckians selected for Bright Leadership Kentucky. He just returned from a conference in Pikeville to enhance that program while still promoting his clothing line.
But it is the recovery celebration that he believes has brought most attention to his mission.
“To sum up the recovery celebration, there were over 500 people who came out, there were 30-plus sponsors,” he said. “It seems like the more I do, the more opportunities keep opening up. That’s the message I want people to know — that you can do anything, even if you’ve battled addiction.”
While juggling his new duties at New Hope, Larkin is also still promoting his clothing line. GITT Apparel continues to grow in popularity and its message is simple — GITT represents Get In The Truck, or get on board with fighting the demons of addiction and refocusing on a positive approach to life.
“GITT Apparel is now selling in 37 states. It offers T-shirts, fitted hats, tank tops, camo workout clothes, hoodies, trucker hats and polo shirts,” he said. “GITT means to get in a different zone, or GITT with the program. We need to encourage recovering addicts to find a purpose and passion.”
