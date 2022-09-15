Things are moving well for construction projects in the Laurel County School District, with several ongoing.
School board members got an update on those projects from David Jackson with Hacker Bros. and Ray Vaske with Sherman Barnhart and Carter architects during Monday evening’s meeting.
The Laurel County Day Treatment project is going well, with much of the exterior of the building completed. The gymnasium is also undergoing renovation with the original gym being retained with additional space to enhance the facility. Work is continuing on the interior aspects of the expansion.
Expansion for the North Laurel High School cafeteria has also begun, with fences partitioning off the work zone while still keeping the roadways open for traffic flow, Vaske said. However, some unforeseen issues with the underlying bedrock has required some additional expenses, with the board approving a change order of $29,200. Normally, the bedrock is only 20 feet below the ground, but the project has required construction crews to dig further down and, inevitably, incurring additional costs.
The media center and cafeteria expansion at South Laurel High is also in its initial stages, with Vaske stating that a meeting is set for companies wishing to bid on the project set for Sept. 13. The bids will be opened on Sept. 29.
North Laurel High’s re-roofing project is also nearly complete, with similar projects expected to begin in October at Johnson Elementary and in November for Cold Hill Elementary.
As the World Chicken Festival begins next week, the board approved a request by the North Laurel High softball team to set up a booth during the four-day festival in downtown London.
The new law requiring school districts to have a certified police officer in each school is also coming closer to compliance by the Laurel County School District. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said that 2 additional School Resource Officers have been hired, bringing the total to 15. The school district will also be included in the 9-1-1 Dispatch’s services as an official provider of dispatch services for the school’s police department. Board members also approved an agreement with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office to provide SROs to the school district.
In other actions, board members also approved creating several new positions and re-creating some others. Those include creating a MSD teacher for the district; Title I teacher for Hunter Hills, Title I instructional assistant for Hunter Hills, 2 Special Needs Assistants for London Elementary, and 3 substitute school nurse positions for the district. Positions re-created were LBD teacher fro the district, Special Needs Assistant for the AC classroom at Hazel Green, attendance clerk for Bush Elementary, Youth Service Center coordinator at South Laurel Middle, a lead maintenance worker for the district and a classified guidance counselor for the Day Treatment Center.
Other actions approved were:
• Agreement with Partners for Rural Impact (PRI) and GearUp grant;
• Head Start agreement with KCEOC;
• Elgin Dental agreement for 2022-2023 school year;
• Elgin BRT/Transportation agreement;
• Agreement with Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) Operation Sharing Gift in Kind recipient contract for Bush, Camp Ground, Cold Hill, Johnson, Keavy, Sublimity and Wyan-Pine Grove elementary schools and McDaniel Learning Center, and North and South Laurel High Schools.
