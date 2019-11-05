Republican Allison Ball was re-elected as Kentucky treasurer.
Ball defeated Democrat Michael Bowman, a bank executive and former legislative aide on Louisville's Metro Council.
Ball's roots are in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, and prior to becoming treasurer, she practiced bankruptcy law with a focus on consumer rights and commercial litigation, and she had also been an assistant county attorney, prosecuting child abuse and juvenile delinquency cases, according to her website.
Since becoming treasurer, Ball has launched a website that makes it easier for Kentuckians to see how the state government is spending their money — transparency.ky.gov — and she established a savings and investment program for Kentuckians with disabilities called STABLE Kentucky that allows them to save more without losing benefits. A new twist on that allows individuals who are able to work some to save even more.
She has also advocated for improving financial literacy for Kentuckians, establishing the Financial Empowerment Coalition and Database in 2018. It houses resources aimed at empowering aging Kentuckians, commonwealth employees, emerging adults, Kentuckians with disabilities, low-income families, students, and veterans and military personnel, her campaign website — https://www.ballforkentucky.com/ — states.
Her vision includes financial responsibility, financial literacy, financially empowering Kentuckians with disabilities, putting money back in taxpayer pockets and implementing common-sense economic principles.
“I have used the Office of Kentucky State Treasurer to do what the Constitution intended — to be a check and balance on spending in order to protect the financial stability of the Commonwealth, as well as to maintain a commitment to transparency. Because when it comes to transparency in government, we need to be pushing for it all the time,” the website quotes her as saying.
During a brief phone interview with Ball prior to the election, she placed greatest priority in terms of what she wanted voters to know about her on her financial literacy advocacy.
“There's nobody in a better place than the treasurer,” she said, when asked why the treasurer should focus on helping individuals learn about finances, because everything she does has to do with money, and as a former bankruptcy attorney, she is uniquely well placed to champion financial literacy.
She said she's proud that while she's been a member of the KRS board, it has accrued more assets than ever before, and she has been helping to ensure that the investments are sound, and that the required contributions are being made.
On the unclaimed money front, she said her office is at $84 million in returned property, more than any other treasurer.
“I want to make it even more efficient in my second term,” Ball said. “I beat somebody else's record and now I want to beat my own record.”
