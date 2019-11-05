Republican Daniel Cameron has been elected Kentucky attorney general, the first African American to win the office.
Cameron, an attorney who was legal counsel to Senator Mitch McConnell for two years, won in the primary election against Wil Schroder.
He defeated Greg Stumbo in Tuesday's election. Both candidates made fighting the opioid epidemic a centerpiece of their campaigns.
"It's why I got into the race," Cameron said. As McConnell's counsel, Cameron worked with Kentucky law enforcement agencies to bring more federal money to drug interdiction efforts, and he wants to continue to focus on the drug battle, he said.
"The attorney general's office should be the tip of the spear in terms of confronting this challenge," Cameron said.
One goal is to work with local officials to reestablish drug task forces across the state, he said.
Prior to the election, Cameron called for an increase in the number of investigators in the Drug Investigation Unit of the Department of Criminal Investigation, which is part of the AG's office.
Investigators should pursue both individuals and corporate "bad actors" in the drug epidemic, he said.
Cameron called for increasing the AG's statewide presence by opening regional offices.
There is a public demand for contact with state government outside Frankfort, Cameron said.
"When I get outside the area, people tell me how they've lost communication and connection with state government," he said.
Whether northeastern Kentucky would get a branch office remains to be determined. However, the goal is to expand both to the east and the west, he said.
Wider presence is one component of a Cameron's strategy to "reestablish the office's credibility." Others are "depoliticizing the office" and working more closely with federal officials and others, regardless of political office, he said.
Cameron, who grew up in Hardin County, served as law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove and has been in private practice at the Frost Brown Todd firm in Louisville since 2017, according to his campaign website.
