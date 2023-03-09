Spring will soon spring, and Republican candidates for state offices are launching their campaigns in full force in the Republican-dominated southeast Kentucky.
The Laurel County Republican Party will hold their Lincoln Day Dinner on Tuesday, March 21, at Heart of Grace Farm on 2216 Old Whitley Road at 6 p.m. A meet and greet will begin at 5:30 p.m.
This year the Laurel County Lincoln Dinner will host gubernatorial candidates Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck as guest speakers as they continue their political bids to unseat incumbent Democrat Governor Andy Beshear.
Other candidates for state seats of Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, Treasurer and State Auditor will also be on hand for the evening’s event.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.com and clicking on the Laurel County Lincoln Day Dinner tab. Or contact President Daniel Carmack or Jordyne Carmack. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event for $55 per person.
The dinner will also include a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the Laurel County Republican Women’s Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.