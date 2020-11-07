The GOP flipped two Democratic-held seats in the Senate, which will give them 30 of the 38 members. In the House, they have picked up enough to hold 75 of the 100 seats in that chamber, according to the Associated Press.
“The governor didn’t have a good night,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “He went out and put his name on the line endorsing candidates that lost, including Amy McGrath. Places that they have won in the past, they lost. It was a pretty overwhelming statement that this commonwealth thinks the legislature should be Republican.”
“We want the governor to be successful. But he’s got to reach out and work with the legislature. We’ve been trying, but he hasn’t invited us too much to be on his team lately.”
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said not only did they protect their current seats, “but picked up a seat in suburban Louisville under a huge assault. We ran a great race in suburban Lexington and then we have continued to dominate the rural portions of the state.”
“We were running against headwinds in Louisville, but we had great candidates who had a great message, and I think clearly the people in Jefferson County have realized the absolute, complete and total failure of leadership in Louisville and Jefferson County,” Osborne said.
Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, while admitting Democrats were the victims of another “Trump Tsunami” in Kentucky, said, “I think there are things we can build on from this. Like have some strategy and good recruitment, and certainly some good issues in terms of health care, education, jobs for Kentucky, but we have to make another go at it next time.”
House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, called it a disappointing night for Democrats, but is already planning for the future. “I think House Democrats will start looking for the 2022 election. You know, I’ve been around for a long time. The Democrats had 70 plus when I first came to the House, so what goes around, comes around.”
Jenkins, who has been in the House since 1995, was unopposed in her race as was McGarvey in his bid for a third four-year term.
Among the issues that lawmakers will face in the 2021 session that begins in January is approving a one-year budget. Normally, they pass a two-year budget in even-numbered years but, due to COVID-19, they delayed action on the second year to see how the state’s finances shakeout due to the pandemic.
The GOP supermajority is also expected to make changes to state law that would restrict some of the governor’s executive powers during an emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.