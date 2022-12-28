Snow, ice and cold temperatures kept members of the London Laurel County Rescue Squad busy throughout the Christmas holiday weekend.
Rescue Squad Chief John Allen said his crews had been busy with a variety of calls.
“We had about 10 or 11 calls of wrecks on Friday,” Allen said. “We’ve also had a lot of transport calls — a lot of medical personnel and medical issues.”
Those included transporting dialysis patients to and from their destinations as the winter weather prohibited them from traveling on the icy roads.
Allen also said there were numerous transports for medical personnel and home health nurses to and from their work sites.
“We made several transports of nurses and hospital personnel to and from work,” he said.
But one of the most dire situations came on Christmas Eve when Allen and rescue squad members learned of a family without heat and food.
“On Christmas Eve, I took propane, food and blankets to a family in East Bernstadt,” Allen said. “They didn’t have any heat or blankets or food. So we helped them out so they could eat and keep warm.”
The London Laurel Rescue Squad responds to various needs in the community, assisting local fire departments and ambulance service with transports and other assistance. Most personnel are volunteers and although the department receives some funding, they are dependent upon donations and fundraisers to purchase new equipment. Currently they can respond to water and land emergencies and the purchase of a drone further assists with land searches for missing persons.
Each year they host a haunted house adventure at their headquarters on Fire-Rescue Lane, just off Dixie Street in downtown London.
