Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he has made the order for all restaurants and bars to close to in-person traffic on Monday.
His goal is that the order will take effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
There will be expectations for drive through and delivery. The Governor urged people to order take out when possible and support local businesses and their employees.
“We are to the point now where this is a step we have to take. I want to thank everyone that stepped up and did this voluntarily,” he said. “We are asking so many people to make sacrifices. It is not lost on me that most of these are small businesses. We are going to do everything we can to be there for you. We realize the impact this will have and we will be there for you.”
He also said he will waive the waiting period for individuals to file for unemployment.
Gov. Beshear said the state is taking steps to waive the waiting period for unemployment for those who are losing their jobs because of COVID-19 and will waive any work search requirements while the state of emergency is in effect.
“We know the steps we are taking are going to cause people to lose their jobs,” the Governor said. “We want you to be able to qualify for unemployment and we don’t want to create impediments that keep you from being able to get through this. We are going to make sure we get through this together.”
Also on Monday he announced that the State Capitol will be closed to all nonessential personnel.
“This is a big step. I am a person who ran on these doors being open for everyone at all times,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re dealing with something we could have never anticipated and, in the end, my obligation is to keep people safe.”
“We are taking aggressive action to protect you and the people around you. I am asking you to do your duty as a Kentuckian and as an American to take care of the people around you,” he said. “We are going to take steps to stop any in-person service from state government and make sure we can provide those services remotely.”
