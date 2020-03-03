Richmond man on ‘The Voice’  

Zach Day, a Richmond local and former Eastern Kentucky University student, has been accepted onto John Legend’s team on season 18 of “The Voice.”
Day told The Richmond Register, The Sentinel-Echo sister newspaper, he grew up singing even as a young boy. He remembers going through his aunt’s CDs and cassette tapes to find artists such as ABBA and Fleetwood Mac. Day said female artists have always been his greatest inspiration because he really connected with their voice and wanted to emulate them.
When he first thought, “Oh, I really want to do this. I want to be a singer and try to be successful,” was around the time he first learned to play guitar and sing along with songs.
Day grew up in Stearns and attended McCreary Central High School, where he graduated from in 2012. He said, while in high school, he sang in choir and learned how to play the guitar. Day explained he and his two best friends helped each other to learn to play the guitar, and they would sing three-part harmonies together.
Once Day graduated from high school, he attended Morehead State University and studied music there. During that time, Day became interested in singing with jazz vocal ensembles as well as gospel ensembles. Day then transferred to EKU, where he “sang more than anywhere else.”
At EKU, Day joined an acapella group on campus known as the ECHOs. He said he was also in a few musicals that the university put on, including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Rocky Horror” and “Wizard of Oz,” when he played Glenda the Good Witch in full drag.
Over the years, Day has performed as a solo artists in both Richmond and Lexington. He has also been a backup singer for multiple bands. The current band he is working with is a rock band out of Lexington known as Mojothunder.
“My music is a little bit of everything,” he said.
Day described his own personal style as having a “folky, pop, sad boy vibe.” But, he said, he is always expanding on his style and his skills. He explained, when he was singing with gospel and jazz ensembles, he took a little bit from each. He is also taking some pointers from the rock band he is playing with now.
Day told The Register that this year was not his first time of trying out for “The Voice.” He tried out for the show when he was 16 and when he was 19. After being rejected, Day took some time away to work on honing his craft and growing as an artist.
“It was kind of a spur of the moment thing,” Day said. He received an email about “The Voice” holding auditions in Louisville asking for anyone interested to send a video. He did, and they asked him to come up for the auditions. From there, Day said, everything happened very quickly.
Day said he was lucky enough to be able to audition with a song he has known for a very long time, “Weak” by SWV. Day said he has performed this song for a lot of his gigs, so he knew it well going into the audition. He noted he also had a handle on his own arrangement and added a new style to the song. Day said he usually plays guitar when he performs the song, but he was “too nervous to play his guitar up there on the stage” for “The Voice.”
When asked what judge he was most wanting to turn, Day said from the very beginning John Legend was his pick.
“I had envisioned working with John Legend all my life,” Day said. He explained Legend works with a lot of things he loves, including jazz and R&B. However, when he began to perform on stage, he was “praying anyone would turn.”
Day ended up having two chairs turn and pick him, Kelly Clarkson and Legend. He said as soon as Legend turned his chair, he knew he was going to pick the singer as his mentor. But, it was hard to choose between him and Clarkson, who Day called an icon.
He said if someone has ever thought about auditioning for a show like The Voice, or even a campus show, they should try.
“What do you have to loose?” he said.
He noted it doesn’t always work out, but if that’s the case, the person should focus on working on themselves. He said it’s important to just be confident and know yourself.
