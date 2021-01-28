MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a road closure on KY 2041 (Glenview Road) in Laurel County beginning Saturday, January 30 at 6 a.m. and is expected to last until Monday, February 1 at 6 a.m.
The road closure is necessary due to bridge demolition operations. The area affected will be where I-75 crosses over KY 2041 (mile points 1.289-1.400). A detour route will be signed and message boards will be in place. Motorists will be detoured using U.S. 25, KY 80 and KY 1956.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage and road crews.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Laurel_KY2041_Bridge.jpg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.