A man wanted as part of a March armed robbery was captured last week.
Robbie Bert Baker, 44, of Williamsburg, was one of several suspects captured on surveillance video of an armed robbery of a business off KY 770 in southern Laurel County on March 17. Information on Baker’s identity was developed after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office released images of the suspects over social media and to local media outlets.
On Thursday, Deputy Allen Turner stopped a vehicle traveling along Tomcat Trail, six miles east of London, after getting information on Baker’s whereabouts. The vehicle indeed contained Baker, who was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He was then served with a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for complicity to commit first-degree armed robbery and persistent felony offender, stemming from the investigation by Det. Robert Reed. The case had been presented to a Laurel grand jury, who returned an indictment against Baker last month.
The Laurel County Correctional Center website lists Baker’s bond for the robbery charge at $50,000 cash. For the parole violation, he is allowed no bond. Two juvenile cases for child support are set at $1,500 and $1,000.
According to online court records, Baker is scheduled to be arraigned for the May indictment on June 26 in Laurel Circuit Court.
Aside from that warrant, Baker was additionally served with a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to report to parole officer as directed; a new felony arrest regarding a conviction in Laurel County and Jefferson Circuit Court on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary, second-degree escape and theft by unlawful taking. Baker was also served with a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of flagrant nonsupport and a second Laurel District Court warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of flagrant nonsupport.
Assisting in the investigation for the Sheriff’s Office were Captain Chris Edwards, K-9/Shift Sergeant Gary Mehler, Det. Taylor McDaniel and Dep. Hunter Disney.
