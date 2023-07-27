“We’re standing in the epicenter of an interchange of hope.”
That’s how Somerset’s own Congressman Hal Rogers described the developments being celebrated Monday on the grounds of the Gatormade plant at the Valley Oak Commerce Complex off of Ky. 461, developments that have already transformed the way people drive in that busy area — and may have an even greater impact on the future.
Two new interchanges at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Ky. 461 and road-widening project designed to bring greater safety and less traffic congestion in an area heavily traveled by Lake Cumberland tourists and local industrial workers were given a ceremonial opening Monday, with a host of local officials in attendance to celebrate the work’s completion.
In addition to Rogers, speakers included Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd, State Sen. Rick Girdler, and SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler. Others of note, such as State Rep. Ken Upchurch, former State Rep. Tommy Turner, and former Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation Executive Director Martin Shearer, were present and acknowledged as playing roles to get the project to this point.
Steady roadwork has been going on since 2020 on the interchanges, which have completely transformed the landscape in that eastern part of Pulaski County. Another key part of the project was a bridge, open since last spring, that effectively allows traffic leaving the eastern side of the Valley Oak Complex, where Gatormade and TTAI are located, to safely cross the highway and turn south toward Somerset.
The $51 million project received funding in part from a $25 million federal grant from the BUILD (Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development) program, while the other $26 million came from state-federal apportionment and a local match. Some of those funds will also be used to purchase new intelligent transportation systems, including improved lighting, electronic messaging boards, camera monitoring systems, and upgraded signage.
As part of the project, more than three miles of Ky. 461 has been widened into a four-lane highway.
Rogers identified the work done in eastern Pulaski as “one of the fastest-moving transportation projects” he’s ever seen, and said that efforts like this unite those across the federal, state and local levels, and across county lines.
“All of our surrounding counties supported this project ... because they use this route to get to I-75 and to Lexington and Cincinnati and so forth,” said Rogers. “... This monumental transportation project magnifies the economic success and growth that’s happening right here before our very eyes in the Lake Cumberland region.”
One factor is the traffic around the local factories, which has presented problems in the past. Rogers noted that over 3,000 employees and a thousand tractor trailers enter and exit the complex every week, part of nearly 20,000 drivers coming through the area every day, and it was clear that an expansion was “desperately needed,” as accidents at the Ky. 80-461 intersection kept first responders busy; Rogers thanked them for their efforts.
Rogers recalled that last year, he secured an $8 million earmark to help make Ky. 461 a four-lane highway in Rockcastle County from Ky. 150 to I-75, with construction set to begin next year.
But he also took the opportunity to make the announcement Monday that he has requested a federal Community Project Funding earmark of $45 million to blast on through the mountain to begin work on the long-awaited northern bypass project, which will ultimately connect the interchange to the Cumberland Parkway and from there to Interstate 65, creating a quick passage between interstate highways to the east and west of Somerset.
“It has a long way to go yet, but funding just passed (earlier this month) through the (U.S. House Appropriations Committee) includes this project,” said Rogers. “I will keep fighting to bring that funding home to the Lake Cumberland region.
“Southern Kentucky needs a four-lane expressway running from east to west,” he added. “As you begin to look at the map of Kentucky, we’re not far from making that happen. ... To the east, our state legislators have reserved $1 million in the transportation plan next year to study expanding Highway 80 from London to Hazard, the only piece that remains two-lane ... the only two-lane parkway in your commonwealth, and that has to end.”
That study is set to begin in 2024 after being included in the state’s six-year road plan.
Gray came down from Frankfort on behalf of Governor Andy Beshear, and made the initial introduction to both Rogers and the purpose of Monday’s event, which included a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
“Make no mistake: The funding for this project was an investment, and there’s going to be a great return on that investment. That return is going to include greater safety and less congestion for the millions of vacationers and boat-haulers traveling to and from Lake Cumberland every year, for the movement of people and commerce — a great investment,” said Gray. “... Governor Beshear likes to say, and I agree with him 100 percent, that our roadways are not red or blue. They’re for everyone.”
Rick Girdler gave a lot of credit to Turner during his time representing Pulaski and Laurel Counties in the State House of Representatives 85th District for helping make the work done at Ky. 80 and Ky. 461 a reality, and said he would at some point make an effort to have the bridge stretching across Ky. 461 to alleviate Valley Oak Complex traffic named after Turner, who gave way to Rep. Shane Baker in 2020.
“Tommy was very instrumental in all this,” said the state senator. “... I wanted to give Tommy the credit for what’s out here.”
Speaking with the Commonwealth Journal about Girdler’s comments, Turner noted that a lot of people other than himself were key figures in the project’s progress. He did say however that he appreciated the acknowledgment on Monday.
“I wanted to do something with Ky. 461 before I left (office),” said Turner. “I knew my time was getting short, and I wanted to do something. I thought about it and (knew that) Hal wanted to bring the northern bypass on out the road here. So the first thing I did was, I went and talked to Hal (around six years ago), and I said, ‘Hal, is there any way we can work together and do both of those?’ ... It was a partnership with everybody.”
Todd called the interchange the “gateway to eastern Kentucky” and announced that Pulaski County government had signed the papers to be the grant applicant for the northern bypass monies.
“We’re depending greatly on Congressman Rogers to follow through with that, and I think that with the way he’s done it in the past, it will happen,” said Todd. “... We’re really looking forward to the northern bypass. We’re very grateful that that thing’s going to happen after so many years of waiting. I feel good about it for Pulaski County.”
Keck talked about the collaboration between all parties involved and also about how the area’s great success in the area of tourism will only be aided by improving the highways on which those tourists travel.
“Being able to take your money, Kentuckians’ hard-earned money, and giving it back to the people for something that really benefits (them), this is infrastructure at its best, because it’s going to prepare us for the future,” said Keck. “When we think about collaboration, we think about that sense of community, that strong sense of place — that’s what this means to me.”
Chris Girdler noted that Rogers once told him that he pledged back in his pre-Congress days that if he got a chance to fix the road issues between Somerset and Mt. Vernon, he would, and acknowledged that that has been accomplished.
“This is one of the most important endeavors to have taken place in our community in decades,” said the SPEDA head. “It has drastically improved the safety of the thousands of employees that come in and out of this particular Valley Oak Commerce Complex. ... (With) over four million visitors a year coming to Lake Cumberland, a large majority of those ... are coming right down Highway 461 behind me, and it has helped improve so much.
“From a road-building perspective there’s never been a better day in Somerset and Pulaski County,” he added. “We’re going to look at this particular area of Pulaski County continuing to see record-breaking growth. Mark my words, over the next five to 10 years, what you see here will still continue to look so different in a positive and glowing way.”
