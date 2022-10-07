It was a long agenda for City Council members on Monday, including an executive session to discuss potential property acquisition.
The meeting offered some controversy in several matters, including an ordinance regulating RV (recreational vehicle) parks, a deteriorating neighborhood, and agreements to equipment purchases.
Ordinance 2022-16 is in response to a proposed RV park which will be located in the former Dairy Dart/Stockyard property on South Main and Dixie Streets. The issue was addressed at last month’s meeting when developers for the property and City Planning and Zoning member Berry Cupp said there were currently no ordinances regulating RV parks.
The ordinance outlines that RV parks within city limits are to be used only as temporary housing not to exceed 30 days. There must be at least 15 days between the last day of the usage before returning to the same park.
The spaces for the RV must have at least 2,000 square feet and cannot be over 30 feet wide. The park itself must allow spaces where the RV is at least five feet from the roadway and driveway. The distance between two RVs in the park must be 15 feet apart.
The ordinance also addresses the responsibility of the owner of the facility, stating that the streets in the proposed facility will be private – thus requiring the owner to pay for the installation and maintenance of the property. The ordinance also states that the facility will not be operational until all sanitation and water supply has been approved by a state or local agency.
Other restrictions also apply, although the owner and developers of the property stated during last month’s meeting that the facility will be a “high end” property that will not be used as a consistent living space.
Council members also dealt with a concern from business owner Eddie Vaughn. Vaughn said he purchased a parcel in city limits to place a mobile home for his father. The parcel had previously housed a mobile home. However, Vaughn said he was denied putting a mobile home on that property, but hearing that an RV park was planned to be established in the city limits was upsetting to him.
Police Chief Travis Dotson also updated council members on the activity of the city police department over the past month. Dotson said there had been 759 service calls, 86 arrests, 178 citations issued, and 68 collision reports. He added that there had been two missing person cases – at least one of which was during the World Chicken Festival. The London City Police also applied Narcan in one incident, and provided support services to other law enforcement agencies in 12 situations.
Dotson, on becoming Chief of Police, began providing updates to city council members – an action that council members welcome. No prior police chief in recent years has done so.
Dotson also addressed the council regarding surplus property including three Ford Taurus vehicles that the department wishes to donate to the Laurel County School Police Department. School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett mentioned the issue that the school district has no vehicles for officers to use and that the district was looking into purchasing some. Dotson, who formerly served as a School Resource Officer, said the vehicles would be beneficial to the school police – which the council approved declaring as surplus property in order to donate those vehicles.
Other vehicles from the police and fire departments will also be declared as surplus property with the intent to be purchased.
Council members also heard from some concerned citizens regarding property along Middleground Way. The neighborhood has a burned mobile home that has been vacant for nearly a year, as well as another property which is being used for a camper and other vehicles. The citizens also said an addiction treatment facility in that area was also causing issues for residents in the area. The citizens, who requested their names not be printed, said the situation is creating problems for residents because the treatment facility does not have proper signage. That results in clients of that facility passing by and winding up in residents’ driveways “at all hours of the night.” Another resident has found clients of the treatment facility on privately owned property and has had to request them to leave the premises. The residents said proper signage would be one solution.
The burned out mobile home, said City Attorney Larry Bryson, is in litigation and cannot be addressed by the city. Safety Officer Rick Cochrane added that the property in question is owned by an out-of-town bank which is not concerned with the appearance of the property. However, Cochrane said he would attempt to speak with the property owners in question — the burned mobile home, an abandoned home and the signage for the treatment facility.
In other actions, council members:
• Approved advertising for bids or lease agreements for an automated side load garbage truck and a side boom mower;
• Approved advertising for bids to lease vehicles for the police and fire departments;
• Approved a request for a 5K run for Bimbo Bakeries on Saturday, Nov. 19. The funds raised will benefit the Backpack Club of Laurel County;
• Tabled a request of 5K race by Laurel Life Center due to no representative being present;
• Heard audit report from Robert Abner;
• Approved waste disposal agreement with Laurel Ridge Landfill. The rates have increased 4%, which will total $23,000 additional funds.
• Approved resolution of of Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan which will allow the city and county to receive FEMA funding.
