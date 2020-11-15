LONDON — In response to the increasing community spread of COVID-19, Saint Joseph London is updating visitor restrictions starting Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Visiting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Overnight visitors are not allowed and each visitor must wear a mask at all times while in the facility, including in the patient’s room when a staff member is present. All visitors will be screened before entering the facilities for history of exposure to COVID-19 and symptoms of illness, and a temperature check.
Anyone with a fever, cough, runny nose or body aches is asked to not visit the hospital. Patients and visitors are asked to limit the number of personal items brought with them to only those necessary for their care. Visitors are asked to leave the hospital when their visit is over and not spend time in public areas, such as lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and vending areas.
“We are working hard to reduce the inconvenience to our patients and families,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “The spread of COVID-19 has increased in Kentucky and this step will help us to reduce the spread. We will reassess our visitation policy and make adjustment as soon as we determine it is safe.”
For more information regarding the hospital policy, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.com/temporary-visitor-restrictions.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of Catholic Health Initiatives, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 135 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to building healthier communities by elevating patient care through an integrated physical and behavioral health delivery system. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London
Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full service hospital located in London, KY. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment.
