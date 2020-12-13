London, KY (40741)

Today

Rain likely. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.