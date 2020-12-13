LONDON — For the seventh consecutive year, Saint Joseph London has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s prestigious ENERGY STAR, the national symbol for protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency. This signifies that the hospital performs in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency.
The ENERGY STAR score for hospitals applies to general medical and surgical hospitals, including critical access hospitals and children’s hospitals. The energy use prediction for a building is compared to its actual energy use yielding a 1 to 100 percentile ranking of performance, relative to the national population. Saint Joseph London scored an 81 this year, compared to the average hospital score of 50. Although the facility has earned Energy Star status six times in the past, this is the first time it has broken the “80” barrier and scored 81. Hospitals that earn ENERGY STAR scores similar to that of Saint Joseph London use an average of 12 percent less energy and release 12 percent less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than hospitals that score a 50 in performance ranking.
“We are proud that Saint Joseph London has achieved this certification for seven consecutive years,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Our commitment to sustainability goals is ingrained in our daily operation and patient care. This commitment not only helps to save energy costs for our ministry, but it also contributes to a cleaner, healthier environment for our community.”
Saint Joseph London improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its building.
This has resulted in 2,140 metric ton equivalent of reduction in CO2 emissions and has saved approximately $300,000 in energy costs that are returned to its health care mission.
To earn the ENERGY STAR, Saint Joseph London partnered with a Kentucky-based energy services company to identify and implement energy conservation measures:
- The facility team routinely received on-the-job training from the energy company on effective use of the automation systems and best practices in facility maintenance.
- The energy company continuously monitors energy use and optimizes building systems using state-of-the art equipment and control platform.
- The facility and energy company work together to ensure that filtration media provides maximum efficiency for the hospitals air handlers.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of Catholic Health Initiatives, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 135 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to building healthier communities by elevating patient care through an integrated physical and behavioral health delivery system. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London
Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full-service hospital located in London, KY. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment.
