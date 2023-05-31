Keeping people near their home for treatment and emergency situations is the goal of Saint Joseph London.
With a number of accidents and other situations requiring extensive care, Saint Joseph London is now seeking to acquire accreditation for a Level III trauma unit to treat people in the area without having to be transferred out of town.
The inaugural “Trauma Day” highlighted “EMS Week” and provided a fun and informative day for local first responders with the theme of “EMS — Where Care Begins.”
The outstanding response of emergency personnel in life-threatening situations as well as the passionate care they provide in every situation showcased the every-day lives of dedicated first responders as part of the training program.
Lori Coots, Emergency Room Director for the London, Mt. Sterling and Berea CHI hospitals, said the goal to establish the Level III trauma care is a long term goal that will benefit residents in the area.
“With the certification as a trauma unit, instead of transferring people to Lexington, they can get the care they need at home.”
With last week being EMS Week, Saint Joseph London partnered with local first responders for training at the London Community Center. Participants were given some promotional materials such as pens, cup holders and T-shirts while they received training hours.
“All first responders have to have a certain amount of training hours or CEU’s to keep their certification,” explained Debbie Baker, Trauma Program Coordinator for the regional CHI hospitals. “This training will bring us one step closer to establishing the trauma unit in London.”
Hospitals must be accredited to launch new programs. Baker explained that the accreditation is through the American College of Surgeons and has 8 strict standards before hospitals can achieve that certification.
Level I allows the hospital to function as a “teaching hospital.” Level II has specific standards for providing surgeons and an in-house 24-hour neurologist. Level III provides on-call orthopedic services in addition to the other standards for the Level I and Level II certification.
The training program centered on the newest techniques for emergency treatment. Topics included how to deal with an injured pregnant woman in order to protect both the mother and fetus, plateau fractures, trauma protocols and dealing with an injured geriatric patient.
“The training also gives first responders some continuing education unit credits, which they need to keep their certification,” Baker added.
Agencies participating in the training included personnel from Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHI medical helicopter services, paramedic students from Somerset Community College and EMS personnel from Whitley and Knox counties.
Approximately 18 local businesses donated money and/or materials to exemplify the training.
“We have certificates and gift cards that were generously donated by local businesses who support our first responders and the hospital,” Baker said. “We’re giving away prizes every hour.”
Baker said the need for a Level III trauma unit is sorely needed in the area and the hospital’s goal is to provide every service possible in order to meet the needs in the region.
“It gets expensive having to go to Lexington or other places and many times people don’t have a vehicle or money to make the trip several times,” Baker said. “So we’re fundraising and working toward getting the accreditation to establish a trauma unit here in London. And this training is an opportunity for first responders, including nurses and emergency personnel to get the CEU’s they need to continue their certifications.”
Most recently the hospital celebrated the opening of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for premature or special needs babies.
