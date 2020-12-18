LONDON — Saint Joseph London was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing exceptional patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.
The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are honored to be recognized with an award that reflects the compassion and dedication to safety that our staff displays each day when caring for patients,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “We aim to provide excellent care for all patients, and this award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Saint Joseph London. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Saint Joseph London was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see Saint Joseph London’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter andFacebook.
