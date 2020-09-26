LONDON — Saint Joseph London is 5-star rated for stroke and sepsis treatment outcomes for the fourth year in a row, according to a national report released by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
This achievement is part of the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation, which underscores the importance of hospital quality to both consumers and hospital leaders.
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and additionally analyzes outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.
Variation in care has a significant impact on health outcomes. From 2016-2018, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 220,019 lives could potentially have been saved and 149,403 complications could potentially have been avoided.
A 5-star rating indicates that Saint Joseph London’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.
“Saint Joseph London is committed to providing exceptional care across the board,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Receiving two 5-star recognitions for our treatment of stroke and sepsis are testaments to our team’s commitment to providing safe, effective services to our community and patients. It highlights the effective teamwork among our hospital employees and medical staff.”
“Consumers have many choices when it comes to choosing a hospital where to receive care and the choice can be a matter of life and death,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “The hospitals that have been recognized as 5-star rated for specific procedures and conditions stand out above the rest for the ongoing dedication and commitment to providing exceptional care to their patients.”
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.