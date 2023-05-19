Southeastern Kentucky families in need of critical care for their premature babies now have one less worry.
They will no longer have a long drive away from loved ones to get access to a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, as Saint Joseph London reveals its new $1.8 million Neonatal Specialty Care Nursery.
The new 4,630-square-foot space is located next to the existing Labor and Delivery area and adds critical care bays and private rooms for family-centered care and recovery.
This expansion will provide access to specialty care to more than 100 babies who otherwise would have to be sent more than an hour away to access Level II NICU services.
The project was made possible in part by a nearly $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, with additional funding provided by the WHAS Crusade for Children, the Saint Joseph London Foundation, and generous support from the community.
On Monday, May 22, state and local leaders will be on hand to talk about the necessity of this new care option for families, including state Senator Brandon Storm, who happens to be a preemie dad.
Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear; and Robbin Taylor, state director for U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; will also take part in the celebration, along with hospital and statewide leaders.
WHAT: Opening Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting for Saint Joseph London Neonatal Specialty Care Nursery
WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023
WHERE: Saint Joseph London, 1001 Saint Joseph Lane, London, Kentucky 40741
