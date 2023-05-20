The 49th annual Emergency Medical Services Week will be celebrated May 21-27 with the 2023 theme, "Where Emergency Care Begins."
To celebrate and highlight where much of that care begins in Kentucky and the essential work EMS practitioners do for us all, Saint Joseph London’s Trauma Program will hold its first-ever Trauma Day in London on Tuesday.
The fun and educational day will put a spotlight on the incredible lifesaving work being done by EMS professionals in the community.
Along with EMS vendors on site, the day will include lectures on orthopedic trauma, trauma updates and continuing education hours for local EMS and emergency services personnel.
WHAT: EMS Trauma Day, hosted by Saint Joseph London
WHEN: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: London Community Center, 529 South Main Street,London, Kentucky 40741
