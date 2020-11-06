st joe

LONDON — Saint Joseph London has announced that it will be offering a free flu shot clinic throughout November. While it is recommended that people be vaccinated in September and October, it is not too late to receive a flu shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Getting a flu shot is an important step people can take each year to not only keep themselves healthy but also to ensure the well-being of our community,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important this year to keep respiratory illnesses like the flu from spreading.”

Free flu shots will be available to adults ages 18 and older, with a picture ID, via the hospital’s drive-thru clinic at 148 London Mountain View Drive, London, KY 40741. The clinic will be open during the following times:

  • Saturday, Nov. 7 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 14 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

To learn more about Saint Joseph London’s free flu shot clinic, please call 859.313.1109.  

About CHI Saint Joseph Health

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of Catholic Health Initiatives, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 135 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to building healthier communities by elevating patient care through an integrated physical and behavioral health delivery system. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.

About Saint Joseph London

Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full service hospital located in London, KY. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment. 

