London got its first baby of the year on New Year's Day.
Jackson Immanuel Storms was born at 10:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. He is the son of Ana Elvia Vasquez and Travis Storms of Lily.
Although he was the first baby born this year, Storms had some close competition in the birthing center - another baby was born less than 30 minutes later at the London hospital.
Vasquez said her original due date was listed as January 8, but she was told to come to the hospital early New Year's Day so the labor could be induced.
"We had to be here at 5:30 a.m. and they started the drip around 7," Vasquez said. "I dilated pretty fast and he was born at 10:56."
When she realized she could possibly bear the first child born in 2020 at the London hospital, Vasquez was thrilled - especially since she was born on New Year's Day.
"I was very excited," she said. "We have the same birthday."
Vasquez was born in Henry County, Ohio, and was the first child born in 1998.
"There was something in the paper there about it and my mom got some baby stuff," she said.
Jackson also received some gifts for being the first child born in the new decade.
"We got a car seat, diapers, clothes, bath stuff and blankets," Vasquez said. "That was really good because we didn't bring a blanket with us!"
Those gifts were provided by Saint Joseph London Foundation and also included a red Radio Flyer wagon.
For father Travis Storms, the birth of his second son is one that he will never forget - in many ways.
"I'll never forget their birthdays now," he said.
Jackson joins a brother, who will be 3 years old and celebrates his birthday later this month. The parents said he has already met his newborn brother.
"His first reaction was 'put it back,' then he was okay with it," Vasquez laughed. "Then he got excited."
The excitement is just beginning for the family, who returned home on Thursday afternoon. With two sons, Storms said he looks forward to the future and spending quality family time. While he isn't too sure about raising the University of Kentucky's future basketball stars, he is anticipating sharing many experiences with his sons.
"We go to the park a lot and to the pool," he said. "My other son has a toy four-wheeler that he likes to play with, so we have a lot to do."
Sharon Patton, director of Women's Services for Saint Joseph London, said the first baby of the year was always a special event.
"Every birth is exciting, but there’s something even more special about the arrival of the first baby of the new year. We always look forward to sharing this wonderful experience with the families,” said Patton.
Saint Joseph London delivered 1,128 babies in 2019.
