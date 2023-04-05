London, KY (40741)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.