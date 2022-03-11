Scams in Kentucky and how to avoid them

According to the Federal Trade Commission, last year 5.7 million Americans reported losing $5.8 billion to fraud. In 2021, Cameron’s office received 7,027 consumer reports of scams, which accounted for nearly $12 million in losses.
“Scammers use complex and sophisticated schemes to target potential victims, which can result in significant financial losses for consumers and businesses,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We’re sharing tips to help Kentuckians recognize and avoid the devastating financial losses associated with this type of fraud.”
Investment scams involve the sale of fake financial investment opportunities. In these schemes, scammers promise low-or-no risk investments, guaranteed or overly consistent returns, complex investment strategies, or unregistered securities. Many are related to the sale of cryptocurrency.
--Research before you invest. Search online for the company and cryptocurrency name, and read reviews.
--Be wary of guarantees and big promises, especially if there’s a celebrity endorsement. Don’t trust people who promise guaranteed returns.
Impersonation scammers call or email consumers claiming to be government agencies, law enforcement representatives, utility companies, or a business. Some callers offer technical assistance, and others threaten arrest or disconnection of services. In each circumstance, the scammer will request payment – usually in the form of gift cards – or personal, banking, or account information to solve a manufactured problem.
--Never share personal information like an account password, social security number, or banking information in an email or with an unsolicited caller.
--Never click on links in pop-up boxes or text messages. Be sure to obtain a customer support phone number directly from a legitimate website or billing statement.
--Hang up and call the agency or business directly through a verified phone number.
Identity theft occurs when someone uses the personal information of another to open an account, enter into a lease or loan, obtain services, file taxes, apply for government benefits, or break the law.
Common types of identity theft are unemployment insurance and social security fraud, where scammers use personal information to apply for government benefits or open lines of credit in the victim’s name.
--Beware of phone calls, texts, QR codes, or phishing emails that impersonate a business or government agency and ask for your personal information.
--Place a free “Fraud Alert” on your credit report by contacting any of the three major credit reporting agencies and check your credit report regularly. Free reports are available at AnnualCreditReport.com.
To report scams, visit ag.ky.gov/scams. For more tips on avoiding scams and fraud, visit ag.ky.gov/consumeralerts.
