The eagle has been noted as man’s connection to the Divine because it flies higher than any other bird. It has long been seen as the symbolism of freedom and the courage to move forward as well as honesty and truth.
Eagle Scout is the highest honor and the highest rank a youth can achieve in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The Boy Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, demonstrate leadership and service and live according to BSA standards. Less than three percent of boy scouts earn the honor of being an Eagle Scout.
On Saturday, two Eagle Scouts were honored at the London DAV office.
Senator Brandon Storm was on hand for the recognition and commented on the success of the two young men, “I was extremely humbled to have been invited to attend Mason Gaddis’ and Tommy Schneider’s Eagle Court of Honor.
“Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process and both, Mason and Tommy, have been steadfast in their commitments to achieve this elusive status,” Storm said. “Godspeed and God Bless both of you and your wonderful families!”
Since 2003, the following 33 young men from BSA Troop 572 earned the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout: Bryan Roark, Travis Owens, Andrew Nolan, Carl Kidd, Samuel McNair, Mackenzie Kern, Thomas Gilbert, David Altizer, James Hendrickson, Michael Antos, Daniel Watson, Anthony Erisman, Collin Kern, Joseph Smith, Deven Hampton, Aaron Rogers, Jeremy Rice, William Casada, Ryan Swinney, James Schneider, James Rogers, Thomas Schneider, Austin Wilson, Jesse Lenavitt, Marcellus Lenavitt, Ryan Casada, Austin Woods, Jonathan Jackson, Mason Gaddis, Noah Peyman, Matthew Ball, and Justin Meadors. These young men, their parents and the adults who managed the Boy Scout Troop deserve to have their efforts applauded.
Countless successful men have credited being a Boy Scout as being a significant part of their becoming a success. Approximately half the men in United States Military Academies were Eagle Scouts. Unless another Boy Scout Troop is established locally, Mason Gaddis and Tommy Schneider will be the last of the Eagle Scouts from this area. Troop 572 has folded due to lack of interest, lack of new adult participation and lack of new scouts.
Hopefully, adults will step up and begin establishing new Boy Scout Troops in Laurel County. Our youth deserves the opportunity to belong to the organization that has helped so many.
