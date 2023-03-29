Revising the Laurel County Schools’ athletic handbook to coincide with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association was a topic for discussion among school officials and board members during Monday’s bi-monthly meeting.
Board member Brice Hicks brought up the topic during the March 13 meeting, stating that while he approved of allowing talented players from the middle schools to play at the high school level, that left vacancies on the middle school teams. Hicks said the current district athletic policy prohibits moving 5th graders to play at the middle school level — something that poses concern when vacancies on the middle school teams cannot be filled.
Hicks said previously that he advocates student athletes moving to a higher level but has heard concerns about the middle school teams having shortages and have no option to fill vacancies in those circumstances.
During Monday’s meeting, the issue was brought up again. Board members, Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett and School Board Attorney Conrad Cessna discussed the current policies with Hicks stating that the promotion of middle school students to the varsity teams often left middle school teams short of players. Hicks said he had received phone calls particularly regarding the North Laurel Middle School softball team being several players short. Assistant Superintendent Tharon Hurley said that the softball teams were already “6 or 7 games in” to this season, with Hicks responding that the teams may fare well as is, but he did wish the policy would allow 5th graders to advance to play at the middle school level.
That would however require that elementary students could only be bumped up to the middle school where they would attend the next year — not allowing them to play for one school when they are zoned for the other school.
That discussion came after Bennett went over some changes to the current athletic handbook. What did not change was that 5th graders cannot move up to the middle school level.
Bennett said that would open up try-outs for all elementary schools, which was agreeable to board members.
Joe Karr, school board vice chair, said he would like to see the district’s athletic handbook more reflective of the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association).
“I think there’s a discrepancy there between our policy and the KHSAA,” he said.
Karr said the district policy requires student athletes to maintain a 2.0 grade point average (C) while the KHSAA lists a 1.9 GPA.
“I think we need to change that,” he said.
School board attorney Conrad Cessna said he did not think a specific GPA was listed in the district handbook but instead prohibits students who fail a class from participating in sports.
Karr again advocated adopting policies outlined by the KHSAA, stating: “We see it over and over and over again. If you’re involved in any activity at school, that gives you another reason to go to school. That’s what I’m wanting to push — to get more kids involved.”
Cessna said the district policy did allow students to play all years of their middle and high school careers.
“The policy says once you’re in 6th grade, you can play three years. Once you’re in high school, you are eligible to play for four years,” he said.
That means that even if a student played at the high school level while in middle school, once they enroll as a 9th grader, they still have 4 years to play sports.
As other sections of the athletic policy were discussed, Bennett said reviewing the current handbook for changes would be better done by presenting all the changes at one time. Cessna questioned whether the athletic handbook would be separate from the district or if it would be more reflective of the KHSAA policies.
Board members then voted to table the issue for Monday’s meeting with Cessna, Hurley and other school officials presenting revisions at the next meeting.
The Laurel County School Board meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month in the Central Office located off Main Street, beside London Elementary School.
