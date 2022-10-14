Before calling the meeting to order, Laurel County school board members and administrators held prayer and specifically mentioned the family and co-workers of North Laurel Middle School teacher, Anna Jacobs. Jacobs succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Saturday and had been on administrative leave since the last of the 2021-2022 school year. She leaves behind her husband, three sons, her parents, a brother and a multitude of family, friends and former students.
Moving on to the business section of the agenda, board members heard about several construction projects that continue to progress in the Laurel County School District, with some of the finishing touches now added to the Day Treatment Center.
David Jackson and Ray Vaske presented updates on construction projects before board members during Monday’s bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County Schools Board of Education. The decor of the addition blends the rock of the former building into a brick and rock design, similar to that used in the renovation of London Elementary School several years ago. Formerly the Bush High School, the Day Treatment Center utilizes the 1930s building and gymnasium with the re-design blending the architectural designs into the new buildings. Vaske and Jackson said that progress is going well and that the new design will offer a “bathroom suite” that features separated toilet areas for more privacy. Both added that once this phase of construction is completed, they will move into Phase 2 which will contain administrative offices and media center.
Construction for the addition to the North Laurel High School cafeteria has also begun, with Vaske and Jackson showing slides of the progress there. Vaske added that bids for the auxiliary gyms at both high schools would be let soon — adding another project for the school district.
Purchasing five new school buses was also on Monday’s agenda, with board members approving that purchase. Several 2004 and 2005 buses will be used as trade-ins for the new buses.
In other actions, board members approved:
• 2022-2023 interagency agreement with the Department of Juvenile Justice, which will supply $73,710 that will offset salaries for the Day Treatment Center staff.
• The Laurel County School Police Department policy and procedures.
• Christian Appalachian Project’s Operation Sharing Gift In Kind contract with Colony and Hazel Green Elementary schools.
• Re-create a Special Needs Assistant at Bush Elementary
• Create a Special Needs Preschool Assistant for Bush Elementary
• Create a Family Resource Director position for Camp Ground and Johnson Elementary
Following an executive session with action recommended, board members approved an appeal of a student disciplinary hearing. School Board Attorney Larry Bryson explained that the student involved could have the parent to supplement the findings and submit the appropriate papers by October 17, either through paper copies or electronically.
The Laurel County School Board meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month at the Central Office at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.