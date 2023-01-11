Students at the Laurel County Day Treatment entered a new building last week — the culmination of months of renovation and construction.
David Jackson with Hacker Bros. and Ray Vaske with Sherman Carter Barnhart updated members of the Laurel County school board Monday on progress of the projects, stating that Phase 1 of the Day Treatment facility was complete and Phase 2 was underway. The entire project is expected to be finished by the end of the school year and will offer a new cafeteria, new secured offices and entrances and other updated features.
Construction to expand North Laurel High’s cafeteria area is progressing well, the two men said. They showed slides of the progress, outlining the changes. Expansion of the current cafeteria, entrance and media center at South Laurel High were also updated, with both men reporting that progress is doing well on that project.
The two new board members — Brice Hicks and Tony Krahenbuhl — were welcomed to their first meeting on the board.
Board members then discussed policies on live streaming board meetings. Under a new state law, public meetings must include an agenda item allowing “Public Comments.” Board members said they were concerned about live streaming meetings in the event that some public comments could be derogatory to staff or board members. Board chair Jeff Lewis was adamant that such comments should not be broadcast, while long-time board member Ed Jones said he was never in favor of live streaming the meetings.
Hicks suggested putting the public comments further toward the beginning of the meeting, with board member Joe Karr saying he agreed with both Hicks’ and Lewis’ views on the issue.
After a lengthy discussion, the decision was made to place the public comments section as agenda item 1.3, which comes directly after the meeting is called to order, or item 2.0 under “Communications.” The remainder of the agenda would fall under the same procedures — the Superintendent’s report on certified and classified personnel and staff and/or student recognitions and moving on to other business items. Live streaming the meeting would begin after the public comments.
Board members passed that suggestion unanimously.
Keavy Elementary was recognized for their high test scores. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said Keavy placed in the Top 2 percent of the 722 elementary schools across the state. They had a proficiency score of 89.2. Bennett then presented a framable certificate to Keavy Principal James Clark.
The vacancy of the School District Police Chief is one of several positions that were approved to create and/or re-create during Monday’s meeting. Along with the police chief position, board members voted to re-create one Special Needs Assistant position at Keavy, Hunter Hills and London Elementary schools, respectively. New positions created were a Preschool Special Needs Assistant and an LBD (learning and behavior disorders) teacher for the school district.
A grant to offset the operational costs of the Day Treatment program was also approved unanimously. Bennett said the grant totaled $26,200 from the Department of Juvenile Justice, with school board attorney Larry Bryson explaining to newcomers Hicks and Krahenbuhl that the Day Treatment program is overseen by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The Laurel County Board of Education meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. in the Central Office conference room. Central Office is located adjacent to London Elementary School campus on Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.