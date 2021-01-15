Frankfor — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the completion of voter turnout breakdowns by category for the 2020 primary election and general election.
Adams said, “Following our work to expand voter access, in 2020 we saw the highest number of voters ever in a Kentucky election – more than 2 million. Now, you can see the numbers for yourself, broken out by age, gender, party, county and precinct.”
Go to elect.ky.gov/Resources/Pages/Turnout.aspx for complete lists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.