In appreciation of his efforts to advance pretrial release reform, the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) has named Sen. Brandon Storm a 2022 County Advocate.
“As the sponsor of Senate Bill 31 in the 2022 legislative session, Sen. Storm recognized the impact of Kentucky’s bail system on individuals accused of a crime and on our county jails,” said Shellie Hampton, KACo Director of Government Affairs. “We continue to work on this issue and are grateful for Sen. Storm’s support.”
“I am humbled and extremely honored to receive this prestigious County Advocate award from the Kentucky Association of Counties,” Storm said. “I have always endeavored to be a strong advocate for the counties in my senate district, and across the Commonwealth, regarding the myriad of unique issues Kentucky counties encounter. I would like to thank KACo for this opportunity!”
Storm has served as a state senator since 2021, representing Casey, Laurel, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.
The County Advocate award recognizes state lawmakers who supported counties by sponsoring or shepherding legislation that helps counties provide services and infrastructure to residents and businesses.
