In recognition of The Sentinel Echo’s 150th year, articles revisiting its past history will be featured throughout the year.
The Sentinel Echo was founded by Alford Russell (A.R.) Dyche and continued by his son, Russell, grandson Martin Dyche, and granddaughters, Billie Dyche King and Margaret Dyche Keith. Most of the Dyche family descendants still reside in London.
For those who were raised in London or surrounding communities, “The Sentinel Echo” is a household name. It was the source of local news centered on the events and people of the community.
After 150 years, The Sentinel Echo still remains as the community’s news source — and is the oldest operating business in London and Laurel County.
The Beginning
The brainchild behind the successful newspaper was Alford Russell Dyche, more commonly known as A.R. Dyche, whose ancestors moved to the Robinson Creek area of Laurel County in 1846. A.R. Dyche was born in the Campground community in 1852. His father, Allen Dyche, was a Union soldier who was discharged due to a disability, returned home and died soon afterward. A. R. Dyche stayed on his homestead until he moved to Jackson County in 1870. But the home he knew called him back, returning in 1874 where he taught school for two terms.
In 1878 he purchased a newspaper, The Mountain Echo, where he remained as publisher for more than 25 years.
He took a stand on local issues of that era, especially those geared toward expansion of London. He covered two temperance movements through news and editorials — and participation. He stood strong for his beliefs and, according to an article in the Diamond Jubilee edition: “He maintained his rule of accepting neither advertising or propaganda for alcoholic drinks of any kind, a rule that has been continued to this day.”
The Diamond Jubilee edition was published in 1954.
Ironically, the first Mountain Echo was published in Barbourville in September 1873 by W. E. Word — an ardent Democrat, and J. H. Wilson, an avid Republican. First coined as “non political,” Wilson bought out Word’s interest by the end of the first year and the newspaper geared more toward the Republican trends. In fact, Wilson’s first solo edition as owner advocated for John D. White, a Congressional candidate.
Born in the midst of a financial crisis, The Mountain Echo remained in production under Wilson’s leadership. But less than a year later, Wilson took on a partner — Vincent Boering of London, who had served as a state representative for Laurel County. That partnership marked the end of an era for The Mountain Echo, with its last publication in Barbourville on June 4, 1875.
The location of the railroads and postal routes in the London area prompted the relocation of the newspaper to that area when Wilson and Boering turned operations over to James R. Lucas & Company of Danville. That one-year lease expired — and began the legacy of the Dyche family and the community newspaper which continues with the same mission established in 1873.
The Dyche Family Involvement
Still known as The Mountain Echo, this southeastern Kentucky newspaper was the only product of its kind east and south of Richmond and Stanford aside from a newly established newspaper in Somerset. A. R. Dyche was well known in those areas, traveling to gather news that would inform and educate the readers. He was commonly seen during “court days” and submissions were received from counties in the far eastern sections of the state.
While former owners Boering and Wilson served as District representatives in Congress, A. R. Dyche was elected as State Senator and received numerous other honors. He utilized the newspaper to improve conditions in the London area. An excerpt from the Diamond Jubilee states: “While the paper espoused the cause of many public improvements including the extension of the railroad through the county and the betterment of our education facilities.”
Information for this article was taken from the Diamond Jubilee edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.