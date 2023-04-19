A serious crash at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 30 shut down the roadway several hours last week as law enforcement officials conducted an accident reconstruction investigation.
The London City Police and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office worked together in a joint investigation into the two-vehicle crash that occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday.
London City Police Major Bobby Day said the crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Nissan SUV.
The operator of the motorcycle was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries. Monticello Police Officer Jeramy Thompson, 50, had just left an in-service training class in London minutes before the collision, according to his department.
The driver of the SUV, 70-year-old Joan Gill of Annville, KY, was transported to Saint Joseph London. Day was unsure of the extent of her injuries.
Published reports indicate the Nissan turned into the path of Officer Thompson, who was thrown from his motorcycle.
Officers at the London Police Department confirmed that Thompson remains in serious condition at UK Medical Center at press time.
