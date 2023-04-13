A serious crash at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 30 has the roadway, including Tobacco Road, shut down for a reconstruction investigation.
The London City Police and Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a joint investigation into the two-vehicle crash that occurred around 3 p.m. today (Thursday).
London City Police Major Bobby Day said the circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time, but that the crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and an SUV. The male operator of the motorcycle was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV was transported to Saint Joseph London. Day was unsure of the extent of her injuries.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
Day added that the cause of the accident is also unclear, but that the roadways of Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 30 will be closed. The closure will also affect traffic on Tobacco Road. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.
