A Manchester man charged with breaking into and damaging a garage in November 2022 was among those sentenced in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday.
Joshua Elliott Hizer, 29, of Cod Springs Road, was indicted in February for criminal mischief, driving under the influence, license to be in possession, possession of controlled substances (Gabapentin, Alprazolam and Buprenorphine) in improper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and illegal possession of a legend drug. During Monday’s hearing before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay, Hizer was sentenced to five years with diversion for five years on the criminal mischief charge. He was also given 48 hours in the Laurel County jail, with credit for time served. The remaining counts of the indictment were dismissed. Hizer will have to pay $1,000 restitution, a $300 fine for the DUI charge, $250 for legal representation by the Office of Public Advocacy, $155 in court costs and $450 in fees.
• Melissa Ann Combs, 46, received a five-year sentence for trafficking in controlled substances, which was probated for five years. She must also complete a rehabilitation in-patient program approved by the Office of Probation and Parole.
• Donnie McQueen, no age listed, was sentenced to serve a year in jail for possession of controlled substance earlier this year. He will receive credit for jail time served.
Other cases heard on Monday included:
• Casey Preston Byrd, 36, of Raccoon Road in Oneida, TN, is set for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 25. Byrd is charged with the murder of London City Police Officer Logan Medlock on Oct. 30, 2022. He is additionally charged with two counts of criminal mischief, possession of controlled substances and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Notations on court documents state that a 700-page report had been submitted but court officials were asking for additional information.
• A man accused of shooting and killing his brother last December is also facing another day in court next month.
Bailey W. Smith, 57, of Old Crab Orchard Road in London, is charged with shooting his brother following an argument on Dec. 3. Bailey Smith left the scene of the shooting but was arrested that evening.
• Jonathan Wayne Taylor, 43, of East K 552 in Keavy, is set for a November 14 trial on two separate indictments. He is charged with four co-defendants for an Oct. 11 incident for receiving stolen property (2016 Chevrolet Cruze), defacing it by tampering with the VIN. He is additionally charged with persistent felony offender. He and the other co-defendants — Michael Ervin Toothman, Melissa Mae Toothman, Tommy Smith and Coby Shane Scalf are all set for a jury trial on Nov. 14.
Taylor is also scheduled for a second trial on the same day, along with co-defendants Robbie Bert Baker, and Daniel Arthur for a March 17 robbery of a Spur Oil company.
• Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez, no age or address available, charged with two counts of first-degree rape on July 25, 2022. Notation on the court docket state that the sexual assault assessment has not been completed, moving the case to another pretrial conference on Sept. 25.
• Wanda Evans, 57, of Timber Ridge Way in Corbin, is charged with 6 counts of theft by unlawful taking from a local business from Jan. 1, 2016 through Aug. 1, 2022 and 1 count of tampering with physical evidence. Some records have not yet been received, putting the case for another hearing on Sept. 25.
• Joseph C. Baughman, 39, of Cornn Cemetery Road in London, will appear for another pretrial hearing on Sept. 25. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of first-degree criminal abuse and complicity to first-degree sodomy. The charges stem from incidents taking place between Aug. 2019 through June 22, 2022 in which Baughman is accused of shooting a 12-year-old repeatedly with a BB gun and intentionally abusing him/her, cutting a 28-year-old with a knife, and not preventing the 28-year-old from having deviate sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old.
Baughman’s co-defendants in the case, 31-year-old Angus Brian Cottone and 38-year-old Melissa L. Nalley, also known as Melissa Daley, are also set for a pretrial conference on Sept. 25. Cottone is charged with complicity to first-degree sodomy and complicity to first-degree criminal abuse, while Nalley is charged with complicity to first-degree criminal abuse.
