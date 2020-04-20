By way of an example, Harmon said families living 8,000 miles away in Africa took part in worship services at First Baptist Church of Somerset last Sunday. As Harmon prepared to preach his Easter sermon, comments on the church’s Facebook Live post included, “Watching with my family from Kenya.” Another international viewer sent a photograph of his family huddled around the small screen of a cell phone during the service.
“We are looking at all options and any way we can get the Word out,” said Harmon. “During the pandemic, we’ve added [online] Sunday school lessons by our Sunday school teachers and daily devotionals by our deacons.”
Harmon said his church staff is doing everything they can think of to encourage their congregation of about 1,100 people and reach as many people as they can outside the church with the gospel. Viewers of their online services outside of Somerset have originated from Florida, Indiana and Ohio. Outside North America, viewers have tuned in from Brazil and Fiji.
“We probably had eight or nine of our friends from Kenya join,” said Tabitha Picard. She, along with husband Dan, have served on mission trips with First Baptist’s mission partners in Kenya for the past several years. Picard said she used Facebook’s free messaging app, WhatsApp, to send reminders and links to the online Easter service.
“They are on lockdown and most of them can’t even go outside,” Picard said.
With the country’s closure of schools, churches and a strict dusk-to-dawn curfew, Picard said she knows being able to watch worship services from the safety of their homes has been an encouragement to her friends.
First Baptist Church of Somerset has a long history of reaching people outside the four walls of the church with the hope of Christ. The church has without fail hosted an hourlong rebroadcasting of the Sunday morning service on local radio since the mid-1940s. In the 80s, the church added a cable television broadcast. Then as the new millennium approached, First Baptist was among the first in the area to dive into online streaming.
“The streaming is really growing exponentially, and with the steady audiences of the radio and cable broadcasts, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were reaching over 10,000 people.”
Director of Student Ministries and unofficial church communications expert Sara Robinson said that number could be even higher when looking at First Baptist’s reach on Facebook.
“Prior to COVID-19, our contemporary service reach would be between 1,000 to 1,200 people [on Facebook]. For the Easter service, our reach was 9,100,” said Robinson. “I think because everyone is forced to watch and connect with church virtually, there are more people sharing the broadcast online. With everyone connecting virtually it has widened our reach astronomically.”
In addition to radio, TV and online streaming, Robinson said people can now connect with First Baptist and watch services through the church app. The church middle school ministry leader also recently created a YouTube channel as a means of delivering discipleship content to students.
“It’s incredible that the Lord would use a church in the middle of southeastern Kentucky to spread His message,” she said. “I think we are just starting to see the beginning of what the greater church can do, and not just Somerset.”
Robinson recommended church leaders take advantage of the numerous free courses and online instruction being offered during this season. She also suggested if social media or technology is something that does not come easy, look for people in the church with the right know-how, or at the very least, look for people who are willing to learn.
“We need to be looking for how we can leverage technology for the sake of the gospel,” Robinson said. “We need to leverage all the ways we can communicate while still being effective.”
Harmon agreed.
“I believe churches will change after the global pandemic,” he said.
As more pastors examine their online impact and see what’s working, Harmon said they will naturally want to offer more opportunities for people to hear the gospel through Facebook Live and other platforms.
“America may expect more from her churches, like making sure lessons are taught and sermons are delivered via the internet,” Harmon said. “It’s exciting to see how spreading the gospel through the internet is really taking off. I think it’s the future.”
