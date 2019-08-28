Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found inside a residence on High Moore Road, five miles west of London, on Wednesday morning.
The male body has been identified as Terry Hammons, 51, of Lexington.
Hammons was found in the residence by a family member around 7:30 a.m.
The body will be sent to Frankfort for autopsy to determine cause of death.
Investigation is continuing by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. The Laurel County Coroner’s Office is assisting.
