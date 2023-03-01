The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying individuals caught on surveillance cameras while illegally dumping items along county roads.
The locations of the illegal dumpings were not named in the Sheriff’s press release, but images of the suspects were caught on camera.
Also involved in the investigation is Laurel County Solid Waste Management.
Dumping unwanted items or garbage can have a negative impact on the environment as chemicals and waste items can contaminate waterways.
Fines for illegal dumping range from up to $500 or up to one year in jail in Kentucky.
